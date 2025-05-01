Donald Gives 'Trump's Stock Market' Back To Biden When Tariffs Tank It

I'm getting dizzy from all the lying and hypocrisy spewed.
By John AmatoMay 1, 2025

Earlier Wednesday on Truth Social, Demented Donald Trump blamed today's stock market crash on President Biden, ignoring the chaos his insane tariffs have caused.

While running for president in 2020 and 2024, Trump screamed that if he wasn't elected the stock markets would crash like 1929. he said that about Biden and then Kamala Harris. (See above video)

After today's bad GDP report, Trump sent this lie out.

bidenstockmartts_small

Trump is never responsible for anything negative.

But in January 2024, when the stock market was skyrocketing under Biden, Trump tried to take credit for Biden's successes even though he had been out of office for almost 4 years. It was the great polls for Donald then.

trumpstickts_small_0

Only bad things happen with Trump in charge. Trump is destroying the US economy while his Republican Congress does nothing.

SIX MONTHS AGO.

George Conway 👊🇺🇸🔥 (@gtconway.bsky.social) 2025-04-30T13:34:45.811Z

