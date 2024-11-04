Critics Slam Vance's Newest Egregious 'Horseshit' Lie About Trump

Trump's VP pick, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, told an egregious lie at a rally in Aston, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, claiming that his boss, who is suing CBS for ten billion dollars for the Kamala Harris interview, would never "silence" people who disagree with the disgraced former President.

"But you know something that Donald Trump will never do?" Vance told the crowd. "Donald Trump will never go out there and say that his fellow citizens should be censored or silenced for disagreeing with him."

Oh boy. Donald tried to force Twitter to censor a Chrissy Teigen tweet where she called him a "pussy-ass bitch," because it hurt his tender feelings. Donald recently called the Iowa poll showing Harris in the lead "illegal." He also wants CBS's broadcast license taken away over Harris's widely viewed interview.

Xitter had some thoughts on this:

Horseshit. Lie. He tried to take away my press pass and had those who disagreed with him forcefully removed from his events. https://t.co/KnBt8fXjmj — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 4, 2024

Trump tried to recall William McRaven and Stanley McChrystal to active duty to court martial them for criticizing him, according to Bob Woodward. https://t.co/BRBE8EmKf0 pic.twitter.com/BjfcUjpdm2 — Patterico (@Patterico) November 4, 2024

As we speak, Trump is bitching (yet again) that Fox News is airing Democratic ads... when he's not suing CBS for $10 billion and threatening to punish them using federal power https://t.co/C97nPRlYbf pic.twitter.com/ZV4jDDEIuh — Jessiah (@thepondering_) November 3, 2024

Trump has said that people who criticize the Supreme Court “should be put in jail, the way they talk about our judges and our justices.”



He has called for the jailing of people who burn the American flag.



He said news networks that criticize him should lose their licenses. https://t.co/cqV4D6YEYH — Tom Dreisbach (@TomDreisbach) November 4, 2024

Trump calls for CBS to be pulled off the airways at almost every rally. https://t.co/6ODWPTYMA0 pic.twitter.com/5q6ursc9nt — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) November 3, 2024

Noooo. He wouldn't say it. He would just use illegal NDAs to force his critics into silence for life. And if you broke them, he'd try to bankrupt you and seize your back accounts. (Hi!) Good news, I destroyed that NDA in court for myself and everyone else. https://t.co/ffxqFYVaDy — Jessica Denson 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@JessicaDenson07) November 4, 2024

The Maybelline aficionado is trying so hard because a vote for Trump is really a vote for a potential President Vance. We see you.