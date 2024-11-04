Critics Slam Vance's Newest Egregious 'Horseshit' Lie About Trump

Trump's VP pick, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, told an egregious lie at a rally in Aston, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, claiming that his boss, who is suing CBS for ten billion dollars for the Kamala Harris interview, would never "silence" people who disagree with the disgraced former President.
"But you know something that Donald Trump will never do?" Vance told the crowd. "Donald Trump will never go out there and say that his fellow citizens should be censored or silenced for disagreeing with him."
Oh boy. Donald tried to force Twitter to censor a Chrissy Teigen tweet where she called him a "pussy-ass bitch," because it hurt his tender feelings. Donald recently called the Iowa poll showing Harris in the lead "illegal." He also wants CBS's broadcast license taken away over Harris's widely viewed interview.
The Maybelline aficionado is trying so hard because a vote for Trump is really a vote for a potential President Vance. We see you.