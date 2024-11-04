Critics Slam Vance's Newest Egregious 'Horseshit' Lie About Trump

If only a liar's pants would really catch on fire.
By Conover KennardNovember 4, 2024

Trump's VP pick, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, told an egregious lie at a rally in Aston, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, claiming that his boss, who is suing CBS for ten billion dollars for the Kamala Harris interview, would never "silence" people who disagree with the disgraced former President.

"But you know something that Donald Trump will never do?" Vance told the crowd. "Donald Trump will never go out there and say that his fellow citizens should be censored or silenced for disagreeing with him."

Oh boy. Donald tried to force Twitter to censor a Chrissy Teigen tweet where she called him a "pussy-ass bitch," because it hurt his tender feelings. Donald recently called the Iowa poll showing Harris in the lead "illegal." He also wants CBS's broadcast license taken away over Harris's widely viewed interview.

Xitter had some thoughts on this:

The Maybelline aficionado is trying so hard because a vote for Trump is really a vote for a potential President Vance. We see you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon