Thank you, Quinta Brunson for your incredible vision to turn Abbott Elementary into must see TV. @quintabrunson.bsky.social

The multiple Emmy nominated and winning comedy is still rocking as season 4 comes to a close.

Most series these days are running maybe 13 episodes long these days, but not Abbott.

The cast is superb and the writing is sublime.

If you haven't watched it yet, you can catch up on either Disney + or Hulu.

Open thread, readers!