Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard seems to lack intelligence, or she thinks you do. Her appearance on Fox News was probably just another distraction from Donald's shitshow involving his entire administration. Secretary of Defense Pete Kegsbreath's scandals are mounting, so let's talk about DEI instead. That's what Tulsi is doing because she came up with a sir story. I wonder where she got that from.

"I've had employees come and talk to me and say they were expected to spend half of their day within the intelligence community focused on DEI work," she lied.

"So if you can imagine, when we have intelligence professionals and analysts whose mission it is to make sure that the president has relevant, timely, apolitical, objective intelligence to make his decisions by, but in the last administration, they're told, you got to spend half your day on DEI work, we can understand why, uh, uh, the capabilities in some cases were so degraded," Tulsi added.

So, we're supposed to believe that under the guidance of handsome old Joe Biden, there was a policy stating that intelligence professionals had to spend half of their days doing "DEI work." WHAT IN THE ACTUAL FUCK IS DEI WORK?

Former President Joe Biden signaled his commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) on his first day in office by rescinding an executive order from the Trump administration that had denied the existence of systemic racism. You can read Joe's pro-inclusive stance here. It's called not being a shithead, and apparently, the Trump administration are, in fact, shitheads. That's not something you spend half of your working days on. You stop being a shithead, but apparently, it's hard for poor Tulsi.

Tulsi, hon, did those employees come to you with tears in their eyes?