The Trump Admin Rolled Back Plan To Reduce Salmonella Illness

The same Trump administration bent on making measles, bird flu, norovirus and air disasters greater is now stepping up to the plate for salmonella. Or, more precisely, the poultry industry on which Biden proposed to require limits of potentially deadly salmonella bacteria.

Rolling Stone has the details on the Trump administration’s latest assault on Americans’ health and safety. It reported that the Trump administration has withdrawn a Biden administration plan to reduce salmonella infections by requiring stricter anti-salmonella measures in chicken and turkey products.

On Friday, food officials claimed that the proposed plan would impose an “overwhelming burden” on small poultry producers and processors and said the USDA would “evaluate whether it should update” current salmonella regulations.

That’s right, the Trump administration cares about the “burden” on poultry producers, not so much about the burden on the more than a million Americans who get sick, hospitalized or die from salmonella infections each year. This, as the Trump administration, with the help of Quack RFK Jr. as head of the Health and Human Services Dept., is also working to reduce or take away altogether health services.

In the least surprising news of all, Rolling Stone also reported that the poultry industry’s Pilgrim’s Pride was the largest donor to Trump’s inaugural committee. The purported concern for small poultry producers appears to be a fig leaf to cover up the administration's lack of concern for Americans’ well-being.