RFK Jr Is Sick, Part Infinity

RFK Junior continues to disgrace himself as head of HHS by allowing a parasitic sea vampire bite his arm while touring the Nez Perce hatchery, in Idaho last Thursday.

The Daily Mail covered the story:

Lampreys are jawless fish that look like eels but are a completely different species. They have a round, sucker-like mouth full of sharp teeth that they use to latch onto other fish and suck their blood for nourishment.

Not content with just one hickey, however, RFK Jr held the roughly two-foot-long lampreys as they sucked blood from both his arms, his wrists, and another person nearby. There is no medical or scientific reason for letting a lamprey bite him, leaving many to question the bizarre stunt.

The animal's bites can cause injury, infections, or even significant blood loss with prolonged contact. They aren’t used in any therapeutic treatments.