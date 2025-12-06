MAGA Turning On Trump Over The Cost Of Living Crisis

If you've been wondering what might be the force that finally wakes MAGA the fuck up, well, we have the answer. Unsurprisingly, most Trump voters will turn on their God-King when his policies affect them. You knew that already, though. Most of us know that Trump's poll numbers aren't just underwater; they're drowning.

But this poll from Politico highlights how Trump fans are blaming him for the affordability crisis. It probably hasn't helped Trump's standing with his base that he has repeatedly called affordability a Democratic Party scam. Trump has never gone grocery shopping in his life, but the rest of us have, including Republican voters. Well, of course, Trump thinks it's a scam as he looks over his blueprints for his fancy pants ballroom while Americans suffer. And that happens in between naps during cabinet meetings and shitposting.

Via Politico:

New polling shows many Americans have begun to blame President Donald Trump for the high costs they’re feeling across virtually every part of their lives — and it’s shifting politics. Almost half — 46 percent — say the cost of living in the U.S. is the worst they can ever remember it being, a view held by 37 percent of 2024 Trump voters. Americans also say that the affordability crisis is Trump’s responsibility, with 46 percent saying it is his economy now and his administration is responsible for the costs they struggle with. Those are among the new results from The POLITICO Poll that crystallize a growing warning sign for Republicans ahead of next year’s midterms: Some of the very groups that powered Trump’s victory last year are showing signs of breaking from that coalition, and it’s the high cost of living that’s driving them away. It’s a growing vulnerability that Democrats exploited repeatedly in recent months, with campaigns focused on affordability sweeping key races in last month’s elections in New Jersey and Virginia and powering an overperformance in a deep-red House seat in Tennessee on Tuesday. “This is a small warning, but it’s one that Republicans need to understand, is that to hold the House in 2026, it’s going to be an all-hands-on-deck effort,” GOP strategist Ford O’Connell said after the Tennessee election, where Republican Matt Van Epps beat Democrat Aftyn Behn by 9 points, but underperformed against Trump’s 22-point margin in 2024.

The food crisis, coupled with the soaring healthcare costs heading our way around Christmas Time, is about to shiv everyday Americans in the wallet. And that includes MAGA. Hey, Trump supporters, enjoy that can of tuna for Christmas. Yum!

But at least we can say "Merry Christmas" now, and MAGA owned the libs by not having to use people's preferred pronouns.