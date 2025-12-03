Hey Dozy Donald: 'Affordability' Is Not A 'Scam'

During Trump's creepy cabinet meeting, he claimed that affordability is a Democratic party scam and a con job, and also, the word doesn't mean anything to anybody.

Maybe he should stop using Rasmussen as a main pollster and propagandist.

Trump's constant denials and free flow form of lies is not helping his cause as his national approval ratings have plummeted into Nixon-land. Even Real Clear Politics has his overall approval rating at 42%, which is very generous if we look at the latest from Reuters/Ipsos, Fox News and Gallup.

TRUMP: And, you know, there's this fake narrative that the Democrats talk about affordability. They just say the word. It doesn't mean anything to anybody. Let me just say it affordability.

Trump's yo-yo tariffs have been a nightmare for American businesses and consumers, but he refuses to admit the obvious in his newly designed, disgusting, and gaudy gold White House.

TRUMP: But the word affordability is a con job by the Democrats. They say afford. I watched the other day where some very low IQ congresswoman talked about affordability, affordability, affordability. She had no idea their prices were much higher.

Demented Donald continues to attack women of color.

TRUMP: Electricity is coming down. And when that comes down, everything comes down.



But the word affordability is a Democrat scam.

Health care costs are doubling and tripling for people due to Trump's refusal to extend the ACA subsidies.

Renters are facing skyrocketing costs and home buyers are struggling to buy or sell.

MAGA influencers and Republicans are telling families to only buy Christmas gifts for children and not other family members to lessen their economic burden.

Affordability is a word with meaning. It means, specifically, things that people can afford to pay for, as opposed to those things they can't. But I guess I wouldn't expect a billionaire like Trump to understand that.

One sign Trump is in deep trouble? Even Republicans don't believe his spin on prices. A CBS poll showed

-4 in 10 Republicans say Trump making affordability sound better than it actually is

-25% of Republicans disapprove of how he's handling inflation.

www.independent.co.uk/news/world/a... — Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) 2025-11-24T18:14:21.043Z