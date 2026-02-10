Dan Bongino Going Back To Fox News

By John AmatoFebruary 10, 2026

NY Times reporter Michael Grynbaum is reporting that former Fox News host Dan Bongino is returning to Fox after a whirlwind stop as Deputy Director of the FBI, in which he quit in less than a year after the uproar over the Epstein Files cover-up.

Red Painter had previously written for C&L about his departure from the FBI, "Bongino, a diehard MAGA Trump supporter and former Secret Service agent built his career as a pro-Trump podcaster and pusher of conspiracy theories. He was an odd choice for FBI deputy directors as he has NO FBI experience. Neither does Ka$h Patel, but we all know that Trump values loyalty over skills, intelligence and competence."

Clearly he listened to Amato, who told him to "Quit, already." Enjoy your podcast, Dan!

Mediaite is reporting that "Bongino’s first appearance will focus on the Nancy Guthrie case.

I'm not sure why Fox New rehired him or why the MAGA cult would pay attention to Bingo Bongo anymore because before leaving his podcast, he was a ferocious Epstein Files proponent. His voracious appetite died like a shriveled up apricot in the sun when he joined the FBI.

What does he have to hide?

