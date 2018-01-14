Fox Pundit Says Dems To Blame For Hawaii Alert System Failure: It's A 'Butt Dial' From A 'Blue State'

Fox News pundit Dan Bongino, a former NYPD officer, suggested on Sunday that Democrats were to blame for a failed test of Hawaii's emergency missile notification system.

Over the weekend, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency sent out an alert advising residents to "take shelter." After 911 operators were overwhelmed with calls, the Hawaii government corrected the state, admitting that it had been a false alarm.

On Sunday, the hosts of Fox & Friends accused Democrats of blaming Donald Trump for the mistake because two actors, Jim Carrey and Jamie Lee Curtis, noted on Twitter that Trump's leadership had made the world more dangerous.

"This is an amazing story," Bongino opined. "You have one of the bluest states in the country, Hawaii, run exclusively by Democrats, right? And a largely state-run system, this warning system, and basically you have the equivalent of a butt dial that could have nearly set off a nuclear event."

"This is Trump's fault?" he continued. "Number one for Hollywood, either they are really this stupid and they believe that Trump had something to do with this. Or secondly, they're lying because they have TDS -- Trump Derangement Syndrome -- to manipulate people and just destroying their business model even further."

It's inconvenient for Bongino, but the tweets he referred to didn't blame Trump for creating the false alarm--no one assumed that he left the golf course to hit the wrong button. The fear was that Trump--a man who has proven himself to be unwilling to sit through an intelligence briefing unless his name was sprinkled liberally throughout and bombastic--is the single person in charge of what would have been the response to an attack on American soil. It put a bright spotlight on what a tenuous situation we've been placed in while Trump glibly insults world leaders on Twitter during his "Executive Time".