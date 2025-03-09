Right Wing Military Themed Beer Maker Going Out Of Business

Armed Forces Brewery, a military themed beer company, moved from Maryland to Virginia, hoping to cash in on the more military oriented (and right leaning) population, Heck, even Governor "I wear vests" Glenn Youngkin publicly supported them, giving them $300,000 in tax incentives!

To really lure the crowds, they leaned into the MAGA triple crown of social media: misogyny, homophobia and transphobia!

Alas, it did not work. And now they are going bye bye.

The company blamed the “local woke mob,” but WHRO reports that "legal filings show a company in deep financial distress dating back years."

Now, the CEO continues to deny this, saying that the company could not "profitably operate" because the local woke mob have "no love for the traditional American values we hold as a company."

What "values" are those? RACISM? MISOGYNY? HOMOPHOBIA? TRANSPHOBIA? Those are only values of one party.

Oh, and to add more craziness - the public face of the company is Robert O’Neill, a sometimes FOX news commentator and former Navy Seal who claims he was the SOLE person to shoot Osama Bin Laden. O'Neill is super right wing, bashing drag queens and insinuating that "members of the LGBTQ+ community are “pedophiles." He was also kicked off a Delta flight into 2020 for refusing to put a mask on. Maskhole.

Armed Forces Brewing said O’Neill was not part of the company after he called a security guard a racial slur when he was arrested in Texas in 2023. But, he is still on their website in 2025.

In terms of finances...the company was already in trouble when they moved to Virginia. Even though they tripled their revenue, they "lost more than $1.7 million in the first half of 2024" This came after years of consistent losses. In fact, the company" lost more than $2.4 million in 2023 and more than $900,000 the year before."

MAGA hate doesn't always pay, but it sure does make a funny FAFO post.