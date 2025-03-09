Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Extremism in defense of liberty is no vice. Moderation in pursuit of justice is no virtue.” -- Barry Goldwater.
By driftglassMarch 9, 2025

On this day in 1985, the Liverpool group Dead Or Alive reached #1 after 17 weeks on the UK chart with “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record).”

Mahablog: Too Many Bent Knees.

Rewire News Group: Federal Judges Are Trying to Put Out the Trump Administration’s Fires.

driftglass: Worshiping a Dying God With David Brooks.

Attention dinosaur nerds! Paleontologists Just Found a ‘Gentle Giant’ Dinosaur That Roamed Earth 78 Million Years Ago.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon