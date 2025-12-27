The Democrats Who Did Their Job In 2025

Republicans have control over all three branches of government, but that doesn’t mean that Democrats haven’t been fighting back. Whether in media appearances or committee meetings, Democrats consistently highlighted the insidiousness—and incompetence—of the Trump administration in 2025.

And it’s all on video!

Watch Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen tear 'pathetic' Marco Rubio a new one

Secretary of State Marco Rubio lied up a storm while being confronted by Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Van Hollen slammed Rubio for his role in dismantling the United States Agency for International Development—harming vulnerable populations abroad—and enabling President Donald Trump's inhumane and unconstitutional deportations.

Dan Goldman Tells A Whiny Kristi Noem she has to follow the Constitution

According to the Trump administration, Supreme Court decisions hold no power—at least when Trump doesn’t like them.

Testifying before Congress, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem argued that the Trump administration does not have to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland resident who was wrongly deported to El Salvador—even though the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that it does.

Watch Chris Coons school Pete Hegseth on foreign policy

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware was forced to give Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth a history and foreign policy lesson during a Senate budget subcommittee hearing. Coons got into it with the wobbly defense secretary when Hegseth dismissively downplayed the contributions of European allies in past wars, using Afghanistan—where he served.

Jahana Hayes takes Education Secretary Linda McMahon to task about diversity

Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut leveled Education Secretary Linda McMahon during a tense exchange at the House Education and Workforce Committee. Hayes slammed McMahon’s attempts to separate Holocaust education from African American studies within what she considers to be diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Patty Murray objects as whiny FBI director makes a fool of himself

Appearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee, FBI Director Kash Patel was unable to provide a timeline for when his department’s budget—which was required by law to be submitted

Joe Neguse hammers Jim Jordan on his sneaky addition to the tax cuts bill

Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado laid into GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio during a House Rules Committee hearing on the GOP’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Watch: Illinois governor JB Pritzker mocks Trump with ‘important announcement’

Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois posted a video titled, “A Special Announcement from Governor JB Pritzker,” in which he mocked some of Trump’s more comically egregious proclamations in the few weeks following his inauguration.

Watch Cory Booker's fiery 'wake-up call' for his fellow Democrats

During a heated exchange with Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Sen. Cory Booker argued that advancing a policing bill without proper scrutiny amounted to complicity in Trump’s anti-constitutional agenda.

Democrats are furious over ‘totalitarian’ attack on California senator

When Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California was forcibly removed and tackled during one of Noem’s press conferences in Los Angeles, Democrats across the country immediately came to his defense.

Watch Jasmine Crockett's latest fiery clash with nemesis Nancy Mace

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on artificial intelligence got interesting when Democrats moved to subpoena Elon Musk, catching the handful of Republicans present off guard. The move forced Chair Nancy Mace to suspend proceedings while the GOP scrambled to block it.

GOP bans dissent at Trump's speech—and ejects lawmaker Al Green

Republicans showed their intolerance for dissenting viewpoints during Trump’s primetime speech, where House Speaker Mike Johnson had Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas removed after he dared to object to Trump.

'A bunch of sh-t': Gov Tim Walz spits fire against Trump's petty tyranny

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota didn’t mince words at the Democratic National Convention’s summer meeting in Minneapolis, taking aim at the deterioration of the country under Trump.

'Get lost': Watch Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffrie's blistering Trump takedown

It took House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries just one explosive minute to spotlight the stunning hypocrisy of the administration’s failure to deliver on any of Trump’s campaign promises while branding critics of his heinous deportation policies as “insurrectionists.”

Watch Rep. Melanie Stansbury unload on Musk at first DOGE hearing

Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico is the ranking Democrat on the House’s new Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee. During the made-up committee’s first hearing, she excoriated Republicans for their fealty to billionaires like Musk.

Illinois governor Pritzker calls out bigoted Republican's bizarre question

During an immigration hearing, GOP Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas pivoted into a bizarre attack on transgender rights. But Pritzker, who was testifying at the time, quickly castigated him for engaging in a political stunt.

