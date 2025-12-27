'Embarrass Them': Trump Instructs DOJ To Only Out Dems In Epstein Files

Donald Trump's latest Truth Social post about the Epstein Files is gaslighting the public, of course. Let's review: Back in July, the Justice Department's Pam Bondi said on Fox News that Epstein's client list was "sitting on my desk right now to review." Then she said there was no client list.

And now, on the Bad App, the Justice Department announced Wednesday that officials in New York had discovered more than one million additional documents potentially linked to the Epstein case, and that their release could take “a few more weeks."

Trump is losing every one of his shits over the Epstein Files, and once again calling it a "hoax' and a "witch hunt."

"Now 1,000,000 more pages on Epstein are found," he wrote. "DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax. When do they say NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud etc."

"The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans," he falsely said. "Release all of their names, embarrass them, and get back to helping our Country! The Radical Left doesn’t want people talking about TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS, only a long ago dead Jeffrey Epstein - Just another Witch Hunt!!!"

So, he wants his DOJ to only release Democratic names, whereas we want all the names released. And if it's a "hoax," then how did Democratic names get on the files?

In October, Pam Bondi did not deny the existence of alleged photos of President Trump with half-naked young women/girls.

As John Amato reported, the Trump administration has confiscated the Department of Justice's Twitter account, which typifies the complete subservience of the entire law enforcement structure in this country and has turned it over to Donald.

Trump's post reeks of desperation as he took his stubby fingers to his keyboard to launch a deranged, lie-filled post that's akin to the Streisand effect. Keep talking, President Bitchlips, sir.