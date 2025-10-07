Bondi Does Not Deny Epstein Had Pics Of Trump With 'Half-Naked Young Women'

Attorney General Pam Bondi tried to fend off tough questions on the Justice Department’s investigations of Donald Trump’s rivals and her flip-flop decision to hold back the release of more information on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as she sat for her first congressional oversight hearing Tuesday.

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse did not come to play and point-blank asked Bondi whether the FBI found incriminating photographs of Trump with "half-naked women" that Epstein allegedly kept in his possession.

"Let me ask you something else," Whitehouse said. "There's been public reporting that Jeffrey Epstein showed people photos of President Trump with half-naked young women. Do you know if the FBI found those photographs in their search of Jeffrey Epstein's safe or premises or otherwise? Have you seen any such thing?"

To clarify, Bondi did not deny the existence of the photos.

"You know, Senator Whitehouse, you sit here and make salacious remarks, once again, trying to slander President Trump left and right, when you're the one who was taking money from one of Epstein's closest confidants, I believe," she insisted. "I could be wrong. Correct me."

"Reid Hoffman, who was with Jeffrey Epstein on multiple occasions," she continued. "And the senator sitting right next to you tried to block the flight logs from being released."

"Yet you're grilling me on President Trump and some photograph with Epstein?" she asked. "Come on.

"The question is, did the FBI find those photographs that have been discussed publicly by a witness who claimed Jeffrey Epstein showed them to him?" Whitehouse reiterated. "You don't know anything about that?"

It sure seems to me that she didn't deny it, so she wouldn't perjure herself. We're going to need to take a wrecking ball to this administration when Democrats take the House. We need Nuremberg-style trials for the lot of them.