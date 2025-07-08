Tearful Alex Jones Condemns Trump Over Epstein Story

"I think clearly this is what Musk learned about a few months ago, and it looked like he aged 10 years overnight, looked completely freaked out," he said.
By Susie MadrakJuly 8, 2025

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones broke down in tears in a video of himself reacting to a new Trump administration memo about Jeffrey Epstein, asserting that a “systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’” Via Mediaite:

?

“There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions,” continued the memo. “We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

Jones began his reaction video by speculating that “the reason that you are seeing this deep-sixed is because the CIA, with the Mossad and MI6, was running Epstein, and it was an official U.S. government operation, multinational.”

“So, this is the swamp winning. The question is, is Trump’s DOJ actually using this to control the deep state, or are they just so overwhelmed by it they are tapping out?” continued Jones, who suggested that the evidence “all points towards this being used to blackmail the deep state.”

"I think clearly this is what [Elon] Musk learned about a few months ago, and it looked like he aged 10 years overnight, looked completely freaked out. And then I think the conscience had to come out and say what he said. I mean, even people like Catturd, who is just the quintessential, will not question anything in the Trump administration, is completely freaked out now."

“Next, the DOJ will say ‘Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed,'” complained conspiracy kingpin Alex Jones.

Mother Jones (@motherjones.com) 2025-07-07T17:51:31.148Z

Nutjob conspiracist & Trump supporter Alex Jones freaks out over the Epstein list but then says that Trump may be using this to blackmail "the deep state". He also throws in his patented antisemitism by blaming Mossad & "globalist masters." Remember, JD Vance is a huge fan of Alex Jones.

David Darmofal (@daviddarmofal.bsky.social) 2025-07-07T20:27:38.907Z

'You're going to cover it up?' Alex Jones melts down at Trump over Epstein list

www.rawstory.com/alex-jones-t...

justfara (@justfara.bsky.social) 2025-07-07T20:25:58.132Z

