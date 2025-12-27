Trump Appoints Beauty Salon Owner To Oversee Entrance To The US

The State Department announced that Mora Namdar has been appointed Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs.
Trump Appoints Beauty Salon Owner To Oversee Entrance To The US
Credit: U.S. State Department
By Ed ScarceDecember 27, 2025

So...they've chosen the daughter of immigrants to help ban immigrants. Seems entirely consistent with their ethos.

Also, since when did the State Department start posting air-brushed photos?

Source: Daily Beast

Donald Trump has installed an attorney and part-time beauty salon owner to decide which foreigners are allowed to enter the U.S.

The State Department announced that Mora Namdar has been promoted from her post working on U.S foreign policy in the Middle East and North Africa to become assistant secretary for consular affairs, overseeing everything from passport issuance to visa approvals and revocations.

Namdar, who is the daughter of Iranian immigrants, previously did the job on an interim basis during Trump’s first term in 2020.

Namdar, 46, owns a mini-chain of beauty salons called Bam in her native Texas, with locations in the West Village in her hometown of Dallas, as well as in Fort Worth and Plano.

Ok, how does one go from being a lawyer in a one-person law firm and owner of a chain of beauty salons to an assistant secretary in the State Department?

She was also one of the contributors to the notorious Project 2025, which has heavily influenced Trump’s second term, writing a section about the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), according to the Columbia Journalism Review.

Oh.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon