Yambo's 'New' FAA Lacks Both Efficiency And Cost Cutting

Shortly after the planes started falling from the sky, Crash Dummy Duffy admitted to firing 400 FAA employees from an agency that was already short-handed. It was part of the efforts the Orange Felon is taking to establish his Aryan dream dystopia by eliminating anyone who might have benefited from DEI policies, meaning women, people of color, and/or people with disabilities.

Realizing that things were not going well after doing this, Felon took time from his State of His Ego address to once again try to sell his policies of bigotry. But then he went on to say how they were going to quickly hire more air traffic controllers and that their hiring and promotions would not be based on their gender or the color of the skin, ignoring the fact that the firing of hundreds of people were based on those very things.

Duffy, who has his nose so far up Felon's ass that he could tell you what Felon ate for breakfast, extracted his nose long enough to go on Xitter and xit out the video along with this:

Wowsa! A 30% raise on the starting wage! Impressive! But you know that these vacuum-headed troglodytes never thought about making that 30% raise across the board, which means there will soon be a huge labor strife as newbies are coming in and making more money than more senior workers. Before they know it, they'll have to hire even more unqualified people at higher wages to make up for the senior workers who are quitting because of the pay discrepancy.

A few hours later, Duffy doubled down on the dumb with this xit:

Oh boy! Now new hires won't even need a college degree to make that big money. And all the stuff with physics and vectors and speeds, why, they can pick that up as they go along, right?

But wait, people with higher degrees get paid more than those without degrees. Oops! More labor strife! What could possibly go wrong? Just because the person who is holding the fate of hundreds and thousands of people in their hands is either a disgruntled, demoralized, burnt-out employee or a still-wet behind the ears rookie that they brought in off the street, I'm sure that everything will work out well.

In the meantime, all the close calls should help keep people's attention diverted from the fact that taxpayers are again paying much more money for a lower quality of service, amirite?

Stay safe out there and watch out for low flying airplanes.