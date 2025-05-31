Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Switching things up a little with today's musical selection. It's "Puttin' On The Ritz" by Taco for reasons which should be obvious to readers of Crooks & Liars.
All Hat No Cattle: U.S. Cancels Contract With Moderna to Develop Bird Flu Vaccine.
Crazy Eddie's Motie News: PBS NewsHour explains 'How Meta's blockbuster antitrust trial could have major implications for big tech'.
Talking Points Memo: New Details Emerge On Trump Administration’s Defiance Of The Courts.
Attention science nerds! Physicist Richard Feynman explains sunlight, trees, and fire in a simple yet fascinating way.
Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University
