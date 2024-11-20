Orange Felon Names Sean Duffy For Dept. Of Transportation

Continuing with his WTAF tour of cabinet nominees, The Orange Felon has named former reality star and fake lumberjack Sean Duffy as his Secretary of Transportation:

I am pleased to announce that former Congressman Sean Duffy, from the Great State of Wisconsin, is nominated to serve as the Secretary of Transportation. Sean has been a tremendous and well-liked public servant, starting his career as a District Attorney for Ashland, Wisconsin, and later elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. During his time in Congress, Sean was a respected voice and communicator in the Republican Conference, advocating for Fiscal Responsibility, Economic Growth, and Rural Development. Admired across the aisle, Sean worked with Democrats to clear extensive Legislative hurdles to build the largest road and bridge project in Minnesota History. As a member of the House Financial Services Committee, Sean played a key role in shaping and strengthening Economic policies, and ensuring Transparency and Accountability in Government programs. Sean’s leadership extended to championing the needs of families, farmers, and small businesses, especially in rural communities. He will prioritize Excellence, Competence, Competitiveness and Beauty when rebuilding America’s highways, tunnels, bridges and airports. He will ensure our ports and dams serve our Economy without compromising our National Security, and he will make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers.

While Duffy doesn't have the same Rapey McForehead Gaetz or White Surpemacist Hegseth, Duffy isn't exactly short on qualities The Orange Felon is looking for.

As evidenced in the video, Duffy isn't hesitant to kiss some orange booty nor does he have trouble pointing out his view of white make superiority, especially when it comes to comparing it to them brown-skinned foreigners.

Also like The Orange Felon, the fake lumberjack is no good handling money. After all, he was the one that was so distraught about having to try to survive on $175,000 in an area with a fairly low cost of living, that the Democrats held a bake sale for the poor guy.

But considering that Duffy's responsibilities are just to kiss up to The Orange Felon and pander to Big Oil and the road builders, this sycophant is more than up to the job.