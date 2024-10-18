UAW Member Has A Challenge For The Orange Felon

The Orange Felon ensured that he lost the majority of union voters and the entire UAW, when he denigrated auto workers who for foreign auto makers:

But you know what they really are? Assembly, like in South Carolina. But they build everything in Germany, and then they assemble it here. They get away with murder because they say, oh yes, we're building cars. They don't build cars. They take them out of a box and they assemble them. We could have our child do it.

Enter Dawnya Ferdinansen of Ohio, a member of the UAW in good standing for 18 years. Ferdinansen wasted no time in laying the smack down:

"I'm making this video in response to Trump's statement that autoworkers just 'assemble parts,' out of a box," she said. "I challenge you, Trump, to one full 12-hour day in any auto assembly plant. I want to see you assemble parts out of a box for 12 hours! Until you accept and complete this challenge, until you actually work a manual labor job, you keep the name of the UAW out of your mouth!"

I would not advice Ferdinansen or anyone else to hold their breath for Trump to accept her challenge. The only things Trump could do for 12 hours is sleep, emit noxious odors or open hamberder wrappers. And I'm not even sure about the last one. After the third one, he would probably eat the hamberder, wrapper and all.