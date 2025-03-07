Canadian Senator Politely Tells Don Jr He Wants To Punch His Stupid Face

Don't we all want to punch Donald Trump Jr. repeatedly in the face? Quebec Sen. Patrick Brazeau wants to take Trump's tariff psychodrama to the boxing match with the co-president's son. But he was very polite about it, saying on the Bad App that the boxing match will raise money for cancer research.

Dear @DonaldJTrumpJr, I once had a boxing match with @JustinTrudeau and lost.



I know, I still can’t believe it myself. But I no longer smoke and have been sober for almost 5 years.



In light of these bogus tariffs from President @realDonaldTrump from the 🇺🇸 onto 🇨🇦, I challenge… pic.twitter.com/5LcdHZsdqj — Senator Patrick Brazeau -Algonquin 🇨🇦 (@senatorbrazeau) March 6, 2025

Brazeau tagged Junior, saying, "I once had a boxing match with @JustinTrudeau and lost. I know, I still can’t believe it myself. But I no longer smoke and have been sober for almost 5 years."

"In light of these bogus tariffs from President @realDonaldTrump from the {US flag emoji} onto {Canadian flag emoji}, I challenge you to a fight to raise money for cancer research or an organization of your choosing," he continued. "Our countries don’t need to be at war, but we can fight to raise money."

"I’m in if you are. {boxing glove emoji}{US flag emoji}{Canadian flag emoji}," he added. "P.S. {US flag emoji} tariffs have nothing to do with fentanyl. It has to do with our oil, freshwater, minerals, resources and our Arctic, just to name a few."

In a separate post, he wrote, "I’ll fight for my country @DonaldJTrumpJr Will you?"

I, too, want to punch Junior in his stupid, narcissistic face, but I'm eleventy bazillion years old. They're closer in age. Junior hasn't replied on the Bad App. I wonder why.

It's for cancer research, Junior. Oh, never mind.

This is from when Brazeau lost to Trudeau about 12 years ago:

