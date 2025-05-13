Jon Stewart Calls Trump 'Reverse Oprah' Over Qatar Jet

Jon Stewart doesn't hold back as he calls out Trump for accepting a luxury jet from Qatar, which after all, is known to fund terrorism. Via Deadline:

On Monday’s episode of the Comedy Central show, the comedian called President Donald Trump a “reverse Oprah” for accepting a $400 million jumbo luxury jet as a gift from the Qatar royal family, which he will use as his Air Force One and then donate to his Trump presidential library foundation.

“What? Qatar is giving us a plane that Trump gets to keep?” he said. “He’s like the reverse Oprah. ‘I get a jet! … and that’s it. I get a jet, for my library.’ Why does his library need a jet? ‘Yeah, I’m calling from Europe, and I need a book about Trump by morning. And the book must travel in the comfort and style one can only get from Qatar.'”