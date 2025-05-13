Jon Stewart Calls Trump 'Reverse Oprah' Over Qatar Jet

"Why does his library need a jet?" he wondered.
By Susie MadrakMay 13, 2025

Jon Stewart doesn't hold back as he calls out Trump for accepting a luxury jet from Qatar, which after all, is known to fund terrorism. Via Deadline:

On Monday’s episode of the Comedy Central show, the comedian called President Donald Trump a “reverse Oprah” for accepting a $400 million jumbo luxury jet as a gift from the Qatar royal family, which he will use as his Air Force One and then donate to his Trump presidential library foundation.

“What? Qatar is giving us a plane that Trump gets to keep?” he said. “He’s like the reverse Oprah. ‘I get a jet! … and that’s it. I get a jet, for my library.’ Why does his library need a jet? ‘Yeah, I’m calling from Europe, and I need a book about Trump by morning. And the book must travel in the comfort and style one can only get from Qatar.'”

Jon Stewart Reveals the Big Hole in Donald Trump’s Qatar Jet Excuses #GrifterInChief www.thedailybeast.com/jon-stewart-... via @thedailybeast

𝗽𝗵𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗱 (@photoframd.bsky.social) 2025-05-13T05:54:00.116Z

Once again, Jon Stewart nails it. www.tiktok.com/t/ZP86BxPyS/

Sylvain Metz (@sylvain56.bsky.social) 2025-05-08T12:35:13.866Z

https://bsky.app/profile/bravoneedle.bsky.social/post/3lp2gzyfz7s2u

