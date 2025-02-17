Trump: What? Me Study Tariffs?

President Stupid lives up to the name.
By John AmatoFebruary 17, 2025

Donald Trump told the press there's no need to study the effects his tariffs would have on the US economy because "there's nothing to study."

What, me worry?

With 330 million people in this country voting against Kamala Harris because of inflation, Trump refuses to do a minimal amount of preparation and data gathering before imposing harsh tariffs that will raise the prices of all goods and services.

REPORTER: Would you also direct agencies to study the impact they would have on prices in the U.S.?

TRUMP: No, there's nothing to study.

There's nothing to study.

It's going to go well. The United States is going to become a very, very strong economic, economically country.

The MAGA cult cannot have any scrutiny, transparency, or research directed at their plans because then they would be exposed as being complete failures.

Trump can't afford studies on his tariffs because, as the WSJ admitted early on, they will be a nightmare in the US economy.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
