TRADE WAR: Canada Strikes Back After Trump Levies 25% Tariffs

Ottawa will immediately levy retaliatory tariffs on a whole host of American goods as payback for Trump's attempt to wreck the Canadian economy, Trudeau said. Via CBC.ca:

To start, Canada will slap 25 per cent tariffs on $30 billion worth of American goods coming into Canada as of Tuesday. The tariffs will then be applied to another $125 billion worth of American imports in three weeks' time.

"We don't want to be here, we didn't ask for this, but we will not back down in standing up for Canadians," Trudeau said.

The prime minister said American liquor like beer, wine and spirits, vegetables, clothing, shoes and perfume will be among the first items to face Canadian retaliatory tariffs. Canada will also put tariffs on American consumer products such as household appliances, furniture and sports equipment.