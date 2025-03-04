TRADE WAR: Canada Strikes Back After Trump Levies 25% Tariffs

"We don't want to be here, we didn't ask for this, but we will not back down in standing up for Canadians," Trudeau said.
By Susie MadrakMarch 4, 2025

Ottawa will immediately levy retaliatory tariffs on a whole host of American goods as payback for Trump's attempt to wreck the Canadian economy, Trudeau said. Via CBC.ca:

To start, Canada will slap 25 per cent tariffs on $30 billion worth of American goods coming into Canada as of Tuesday. The tariffs will then be applied to another $125 billion worth of American imports in three weeks' time.

The prime minister said American liquor like beer, wine and spirits, vegetables, clothing, shoes and perfume will be among the first items to face Canadian retaliatory tariffs. Canada will also put tariffs on American consumer products such as household appliances, furniture and sports equipment.

Canada is hitting back “twice as hard” at Trump’s tariffs. Ontario’s Premier is threatening to cut off U.S. energy, and Trudeau is targeting red states with retaliatory tariffs. Michigan flipped for Trump—now it could lose power. Tariffs have consequences, and Americans are about to feel them.

Trump imposing tariffs on Mexico and Canada to remedy trade terms that…he negotiated. Yup. Completely on brand.

I just spoke with a senior financial advisor at a well-known, multinational investment bank. He expects a significant decline in the stock market if Trump’s tariffs are imposed on Mexico and Canada, and an even steeper decline if tariffs are imposed on Europe.

