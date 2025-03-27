Canadian Billboards Show Up: Tariffs Are A Tax

The Canadian government is putting up billboards warning Americans about Trump's tariffs.
By Ed ScarceMarch 27, 2025

These billboards will show up in about a dozen red states, including Ohio, and will be seen from some of the busiest highways in the country.

Source: WCPO

NORWOOD, Ohio — It looks like Canada wants to get the attention of Cincinnati residents.

A billboard spotted right off the Norwood Lateral Wednesday morning says, "Tariffs are a tax on your grocery bill." Underneath, it says, "Paid for by the Government of Canada."

The ads appear to be a response to President Donald Trump's ongoing trade war with Canada. In addition to calling for our neighbours up north to become the 51st U.S. state, Trump signed an executive order in February that imposed a 25% tariff on imports from both Canada and Mexico, a 10% tariff on Canadian energy products and a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports.

Trump on multiple occasions paused or postponed some of the tariffs on Canada, but tensions remain high. On the same day the billboard was spotted, the president announced a 25% tariff on all cars not made in the U.S. starting April 2, which would majorly impact Canada and Mexico. He has also spoken about plans to add tariffs on lumber, copper and computer chips.

Last week, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs was on CNN announcing the launch.

