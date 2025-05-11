Grothman Livid Because People Are Receiving Public Benefits

Rep. Glenn Grothman had a frothing-at-the-mouth, spittle-flinging, fist-pounding, yelling meltdown on the chamber floors. But what could have gotten Grothman so fricking angry? Did someone tell him he'd have to start paying for all the food he's been mooching over the years? Did he get told he had to show up in clean and ironed clothing from now on? Did someone burn his bratwurst?

No, it was none of that. He was spitting mad because people are getting government benefits, like Medicaid and SNAP. Even worse, local governments were having to look at raising their taxes to make up for the slack caused by President Elmo, the Rancid Kumquat and congressional Republicans:

Some people actually want to expand programs, which in our current crisis is unbelievable for a Republican to do, but I'm going to address which tax cuts we have. Different tax cuts do different things. We have tax credits to encourage manufacturing. We have tax credits to encourage more work. We have tax credits to encourage more research. We have tax cuts to encourage more children. But there are some people who want tax cuts to encourage state and local governments to spend more money and raise taxes. We have tax credits to encourage manufacturing. When I was home over the weekend, I talked to one of my county executives. He says, Glenn, don't let it happen. He's a conservative county exec, and he's trying to hold down the spending on a county level and hear the people in Washington are talking about encouraging more state and local taxes. Please, friends, stand up and fight.

It takes some gall for Grothman to complain about that. All it takes is one glance at timelines to see he spends most of his free time touring his district, going from on fundraiser or social event to another and grabbing all the "complementary" food he can get. And this is a guy who pulls in $175,000 a year and still lives with his mother!