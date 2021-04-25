Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Rep. Grothman Blames Black Women For Society's Woes — AGAIN

US Rep Glenn Grothman once again blames Black women for the decline in American society, forgets he's a MAGAt.
By Chris capper Li...

Glenn Grothman once again brings shame to the country, to Wisconsin, and to any friends he might have had by attacking Black women, accusing them of the "moral decline of America." This episode stems from Grothman going on the floor of Congress to blame rapper Cardi B for her performance in this year's Grammy awards show, in which she performed her hit song "WAP," saying that it was "inconsistent with basic decency."

Grothman has a long history of blaming everything on Black people, especially Black women. In the past he's attacked Kwanzaa, said that Black women would rather have children out of wedlock because they wanted that sweet, sweet welfare check for a couple hundred bucks per month, and justified voting for some of the most oppressive voter suppression laws in the country because when people vote illegally, they usually vote for Democrats.

This time, it really turns out that Grothman put his foot in his mouth after stepping in a pile of dog crap. He confessed that he hadn't even watched the performance by Cardi B until after his one minute tirade about how improper it was.

To make things worse, Cardi B laid into him like he lays into a stack of free pancakes at a church festival. She tweeted this about Grothman:

and this:

I would be remiss if I didn't also point out that Grothman is a full-fledged MAGAt. And I feel it's safe to say that Trump and his supporters over the past five years have been a larger problem to American society than any other population of people in the nation's entire history.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team