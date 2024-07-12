GOP Rep Misses The Good Old Days Of The 1960s

Representative Glenn Grothman spent some time on the House floor reminiscing about the good old days of the 1960s, when Black people weren't so uppity, women were barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen and society didn't have to pay for someone's screaming brat:

And every year, of course, I am lobbied by people who want the government, therefore, to take up an even greater role in their children's life, be it daycare, be it preschool, be it after school programs, whatever, they clearly want the children raised by the government. So, I hope the press corps picks up on this, and I hope Republican and Democrat leadership put together some sort of plan for January in which we work our way back to where America was in the 1960s.

What Grothman was focusing on was having to pay for the social safety nets used for children.

But Grothman's memory of those golden years is spotty at best. He forgets that people were getting paid enough that they could afford for one parent to stay at home to take care of the children. And that was only possible because unions were stronger and much more prevalent then. Grothman is also forgetting that tax rates were quite different back then so that workers could keep more of their money and rich folks paid more:

I would hazard a guess that most people miss that aspect of the 1960s, too. My only wish would be to be a fly on the wall when Grothman tells his wealthy campaign donors why their taxes are going to go through the roof.

I apologize to anyone else who is stuck with a mental image of Glenn Grothman dressed up like a flower child at Woodstock -- but it sure is funny!