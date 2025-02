I've been a massive fan of the international cinema marketplace since I first saw Prime Suspect on PBS in 1992. Before the streaming explosion, I bought an all-regent DVD player and DVDs from Amazon UK of programs not being televised in the States.

Utopia was a visually stunning series with rich, unique characters that unfolded a terrifying conspiracy.

It's streaming on BritBox, which has a lot of great-quality content. The American version on Prime was a pale remake.

Open thread.