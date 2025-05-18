Mike Pence Admits Knowing Trump Tariffs Raises Prices

Earlier Sunday on Meet the Press former VP Mike Pence admitted that he knew Trump's tariffs in his first term raises prices on the working class but supported it anyway.

Trump needs to have help screwing over the majority of the country to support millionaires.

Pence unabashedly admitted to Kristen Welker he did just that as if he was talking about the weather.

WELKER: Let me ask you about the tariffs from the first term. They added some $80 billion in higher prices for Americans, increased prices on things like tires and washing machines. Why didn't you say they are taxes during the first administration? PENCE: Well, I probably did in the hallways, but the president gets to make the decision. WELKER: You told President Trump that directly? PENCE: Well, sure. WELKER: How did he respond? PENCE: When you're vice president of the United States, my view was always this. I'd favor the president with the full range of my opinion in private. And then when he made the decision, my job was to support his decision, absent some higher calling or higher obligation that one has. And I fully supported his approach on tariffs, but I was never confused about who pays tariffs.

Mike Pence has always been a hack and proved so again today.

The one thing Trump does know is that 99% of this country is the cash machine for the wealthy class.