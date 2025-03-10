Howard Lutnick Admits Prices Will Go Up Because Of Trump's Tariffs

Trumps Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick spewed nonsense trying to defend Trump's tariffs on Meet The Press until he finally admitted they will result in higher prices for the country.

Lutnick's monologue was well prepared and rehearsed with the sole purpose of covering up Trump's claims that on Day One in office, US prices would come down.

They are rising faster than the second minute of bag of microwave popcorn.

WELKER: The CEOs of Target and Best Buy this week warned that they will have to increase prices as a result of tariffs. Do you acknowledge that prices will go up for consumers because of these tariffs? LUTNICK: I think it's important for people to realize that we run $2 trillion deficits and Donald Trump is going to try to balance the budget of the United States of America. And when you balance the budget of the United States of America, you drive interest rates down 150 basis points, one and a half percent. You're going to have mortgages come smashing down. The cost of your home will come smashing down. We're going to drill baby drill and drive down the price of energy. That's coming down. So these two massive moves are going to happen. And you know who's going to pay for that? Tariffs and outside countries who just leech off of us, lean on us, earn money off of us. They've got to start to pay. I want President Trump wants the American people to start to understand the external revenue service should start to pay. Yes, some products that are made foreign might be more expensive, but American products will get cheaper. And that's the point by American made by great Americans. We're going to bring manufacturing back. That's where we're going. That's where this president is going. Bring it back. So will there be distortions? Of course, foreign goods may get a little more expensive, but American goods are going to get cheaper and you're going to be helping Americans by buying America.

None of what Lutnick said is true. It would take years upon years for manufacturing to come back to the US to replace all the goods coming from foreign countries. As we seen with US corporations during COVID, whenever prices rise whether their bottom line is affected or not, and other corporations prices rise as well.

Lutnick is good at repackaging and regurgitating MAGA lies, but that's all he does.

He is a MAGA clown of the worst kind. One that is super rich and knows nothing about the working class of this country.