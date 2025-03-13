Even Varney Is Not Buying Howard Lutnick's Lies

Fast-talking imbecile Howard Lutnick couldn't ignore Stuart Varney's complaints that Trump's tariffs are causing massive price explosions everywhere.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have now met Trump's new Larry Kudlow, and his name is Howard Lutnick. Trump hires these clowns because they're fast talking morons that never answer a direct question, but just turn to jingoism to defend any idiotic position they take

VARNEY: The price of aluminum and steel and copper has already started to rise. That could ripple through the entire manufacturing sector and raise the level of inflation. Could it bring on a recession? LUTNICK: So let's start again.

LUTNICK: Let's not start again because don't like box business is telling his viewers the ripple effect Trump's yo-yo are causing. Let's take a step back and remember inflation, right? Inflation comes from a government printing too much money. The Biden administration having a two trillion dollar deficit.

When Trump printed billions of dollars of money as of COVID, MAGAts celebrated. What caused massive inflation was the supply chain issue caused by the world shutting down over the pandemic.

LUTNICK: You don't get inflation from having a tariff because what a tariff says is if it's made in Europe, if it's made foreign, it costs, it might cost a little more, but that made in America does not cost more. This concept of how about we buy American steel, we buy American aluminum, this U.S. Steel, you know it, there's a new core, right? There's Cleveland Cliffs. We make plenty of steel in America, we make plenty of steel in America. Let's strengthen that.

Every credible economist knows that when a country imposes draconian tariffs on their foreign trade partners, they will pass the costs onto consumers.

VARNEY: U.S. producers can't keep up with demand. The supply is limited, demand is strong. The price is going up. LUTNICK: Some foreign steel will go up for sure, but then they will build those plants in America. We will have our plant production in America is only operating at 50, 55 percent. That's got to get up to 80 percent. We'll put the orders in America. Our plants will be more effective.

The country needs foreign goods and services because demand is too strong for what we can produce. You can't just create factories and plants out of thin air in 30 days; they take decades to build.

Ludwig screams about buying American, but when there's nothing to sell in America you can't buy American, you fucking asshole.

Varney is a huge Trump supporter but even he is cringing watching the stock markets collapse and prices rise because of the idiocy of Trump.

No amount of double-talk and word salad can change that fact.