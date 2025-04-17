Law Firms Made Deals With Trump, Now He Is Demanding Even More

Numerous Big Law Firms struck pathetic deals with Donald Trump to provide tens of millions of dollars of free services to his chosen causes and promise to do away with their internal DEI practices. You know, hate-filled defenses of things that they would never normally do. Some of the firms include Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, A&O Shearman, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, DC Firm Cadwalader, Paul, Weiss and even Skadden, Arps.

I guess they thought by signing these Devil's Bargain arrangements, Trump and his fascist White House would leave them alone.

WRONG. Bullies never stop. And now they are learning.

The New York Times is reporting that he doesn't just want free legal work. No, no, no. In the last few days, Trump said that firms will be helping him negotiate trade deals with foreign nations. He has also said that they would help revive the coal industry, you know, the bring back Black Lung so RFK can cure it with tinctures and oils.

Now that firms have agreed to provide close to $1 billion dollars of free legal work, Trump advisors have been making lists about all the things they can make them do. That work could include "sending the lawyers to help Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency or deploying them to aid the Justice Department." They also want the lawyers to represent Trump and his allies if they get investigated again (guaranteed).

These law firms are learning, and really fast, that when you make a deal with the Devil, he always comes back for more. The deal is never final until he drains all the blood out of you.

Will the law firms join forces and back out of the deals? Who knows. Will Trump keep pushing them to the breaking point? Definitely.