GOP Rep Blames Josh Shapiro For Arson Attack At His Own Home

Rep. Dan Meuse told a radio interviewer that Gov. Josh Shapiro has only himself to blame for the arson attack on his family, because Shapiro is critical of Demented Donald Trump.

The host also blames the Democratic governor for not protecting the mansion from being firebombed.

Seriously?

Rep. Meuse sent out a warning. Stop trying to expose Trump's immoral and criminal actions, or else.

And lay off of Elon Musk too.

MEUSE: Hey, uh, you know just on the whole thing with the uh, the governor's office yesterday being attacked and or on Passover, which was horrible.

Yeah, um, you know, absolutely awful needs to be condemned, but you know, what just kills me and I hate to have to go back to this, but there's been so many Tesla dealerships firebombed.

There was a firebomb at GOP headquarters out west. And and and then and meanwhile you got you got those on the left, you know continuing to make you know make, you know kind of, you know violent type of hostile commentary and this happens and we all jump right on board saying this is horrible.

This needs to be condemned, um, but by all, and you know, so the left got a look and look in the mirror here too.

And again, there was no nothing, uh to uh other than how terrible what what occurred was but look look this has been going on from the left to the right. You know this instance this guy was a psycho, of course. And our hearts go out to uh, the Shapiro family on this but you know, they gotta they gotta tone it down, too I mean every action Josh Shapiro has taken so far against the president has either been a lawsuit or a falsehood and um, uh, you know that's not helpful either. That's not helpful either

HOST: Hey, look at he's he's one of the yeah, you're right.

He's one of the amen chorus for the Democrat lunatics and uh and and my own view and I I don't want to press this on you --his incompetence in protecting the governor's mansion, which is all of ours.

Not just his family, and it is charred. It is substantially damaged, and man, he better get to the bottom of the incompetence that allowed it to happen.