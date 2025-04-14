UPDATED: PA Governor's Mansion Hit By Arsonists On First Night Of Passover

On the first night of Passover, one of the highest holidays for Jews, the Pennsylvania Governor's mansion was set on fire in a probable act of arson.

Why does the first part of my sentence matter? Because the Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, is Jewish. And this crime was committed on Passover, a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt and it begins on the first night with a meal called a "Seder", during which stories are read from a book called a "Haggadah". This meal has many parts and is often HOURS long (my family seders usually went 4-6 hours, depending on how many bottles of wine were consumed.

Back to Governor Shapiro. He is Jewish and a Democrat, clearly 2 things that many Trump supporters dislike, so I do not personally believe the night chosen (out of 365) was without symbolism.

Here is what the AP is reporting:

"Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that, while the investigation was ongoing, they were “prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson.” State police gave no other details about the cause of the fire at the riverfront mansion but said it caused a “significant amount of damage” to a portion of the residence. Shapiro and his family had been in a different part of the residence, police said."

The family was awakened by loud bangs on the door at 2am by police who were there to notify and evacuate them. Thankfully all the damage appears to property and no one was hurt.

State police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Shapiro is a leading contender for the Democratic Party as it seeks out new leaders for the 2028 Presidential election.

Will Pam Bondi treat this as seriously as a vandal who attacks a Tesla dealership? My guess is no, especially if it turns out a Trump supporter was to blame.

UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested. Cody Balmer, 38 years old, of Harrisburg PA. He will be charged with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault. Balmer allegedly jumped the fence, thereby avoiding security that was stationed outside, and used homemade incendiary devices. Motive is still unclear.