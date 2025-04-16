Trump Tries To Distance Himself From PA Arsonist

Where did Cody Balmer "disparage" Trump?
Trump Tries To Distance Himself From PA Arsonist
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoApril 16, 2025

During Donald Trump's presser with the El Salvador's president yesterday, he claimed Cody Balmer, the man who set fire to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's residence was "no fan of his." This, in an effort to whitewash any connection the arsonist had with the anti-government sentiment prevalent within the MAGA cult.

So the first thing on Trump's mind was to make sure HE wasn't to blame? Weird.

"Have you attributed a motive through the FBI investigation behind the attack on Governor Josh Shapiro over the weekend?" a reporter asked.

"No, I haven't, but the attacker was not a fan of Trump, I understand, just from what I read and from what I've been told," Trump lied. "The attacker basically wasn't a fan of anybody, it was probably just a whack job. And certainly a thing like that cannot be allowed to happen."

In many news articles I read, Balmer never mentioned he was a Trump hater and in fact, NBC reported he made many disparaging remarks against Pres. Biden and Democrats in general.

"He posted negative content about President Joe Biden and seemed to reject Biden’s 2020 presidential win. He shared posts on Facebook criticizing Biden during his term, including a picture with the text "Joe Biden owes me 2 grand" and a post that said, "Biden supporters shouldn’t exist."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon