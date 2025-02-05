Jimmy Kimmel: 'Do They Really Think Canada Would Be A Red State?'

I keep forgetting how smart and funny Jimmy Kimmel is, probably because I'm asleep by the time he comes on. But he just keeps hitting them out of the park, especially when he riffs on Yambo's Canada fantasy. Via Huffpost:

“Republicans seem to be rooting for this because they’re now just a party of snickering trolls,” Kimmel said. “But let’s just imagine for a second that somehow they do make this happen and Canada does become a state. Do they think it would be a red state?”

Canada, he noted, has a population of about 41 million, a little more than California, which has 54 electoral votes.

“If Canada also had 54 electoral votes, forget MAGA,” he said. “Our next president will be a kind-hearted lesbian moose.”

The audience cheered.

“I’m trying to say I’m for it,” Kimmel added. “Save us, Canada, you’re our only hope.”