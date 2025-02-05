Jimmy Kimmel: 'Do They Really Think Canada Would Be A Red State?'

He points out that Canada would have more electoral votes than California.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 5, 2025

I keep forgetting how smart and funny Jimmy Kimmel is, probably because I'm asleep by the time he comes on. But he just keeps hitting them out of the park, especially when he riffs on Yambo's Canada fantasy. Via Huffpost:

“Republicans seem to be rooting for this because they’re now just a party of snickering trolls,” Kimmel said. “But let’s just imagine for a second that somehow they do make this happen and Canada does become a state. Do they think it would be a red state?”

Canada, he noted, has a population of about 41 million, a little more than California, which has 54 electoral votes.

“If Canada also had 54 electoral votes, forget MAGA,” he said. “Our next president will be a kind-hearted lesbian moose.”

The audience cheered.

“I’m trying to say I’m for it,” Kimmel added. “Save us, Canada, you’re our only hope.”

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon