Jimmy Kimmel's Version Of The SOTU Will Make You Laugh

On Tuesday night Jimmy Kimmel compared Trump's State of the Union speech to "The Price is Right."

Trump did give out fabulous prizes during his speech -- one child received a scholarship, and a military family was reunited with their soldier from Afghanistan.

Come on down!

KIMMEL: Maybe Bob Barker should be president instead. And then he surprised an army wife by bringing her husband back from Afghanistan and reuniting them on TV. It was like an Oprah show but without Oprah. One of the funnier interactions or lack thereof was Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi standing side by side, not talking to each other. Which was rude on his part, because she tried really hard to make him president. They looked like the divorced parents at their kid’s graduation. The president comes in, shakes a lot of white people’s hands. When he gets to the podium, he’s supposed to hand copies of his speech to the vice president, which he does, and to the speaker of the House. And she reaches out for a handshake, but that is not happening. The first time he decides not to touch a woman.

Suffice it to say Trump's lie detector explodes.