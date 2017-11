Roy Moore stuck his chin right out there. Hey Roy, didn't you know tweeting Breitbart articles gives you herpes?

.@jimmykimmel If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man. #ALSen https://t.co/E7oQB9D83P — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017

And Jimmy Kimmel with the wind up....and the pitch....

Sounds great Roy - let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there! — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2017

HOME RUN!