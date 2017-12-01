Kimmel To Roy Moore: 'If You're Challenging Me To A Fight, I Accept!'

The sexual predator running for U.S. Senate challenged late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel to come down to Alabama and face him, man to man. Last night, Jimmy Kimmel accepted, saying there's no one he'd rather get in a fight with.

Source: ABC News

Jimmy Kimmel is ready for a fist fight with Roy Moore -- if it comes to that.

After a day-long Twitter spat with the senatorial candidate from Alabama, the late-night host said he was happy to accept an in-person meeting offered by Moore.

"I responded and he responded back and I responded again, it's all on Twitter," Kimmel said on "Live!" Thursday night. "The bottom line is this. I accept the invitation. I will come down there."

"There is no one I would love to fight more than you. I will put my Christian values aside just for you, and for that fight. So, if you are challenging me to a fight, here’s what we’ll do: Let’s find a place to do it, I’ll wear a Girl Scout uniform so you can have something to get excited about, and the winner—whoever wins the fight—will give all the money we charge for the tickets to charity. My charity will be the women who came forward to say you molested them. All right, tough guy with your little pistol?”

...

"What I'm going to do is -- I think you're going to like this, Roy. I'm going to come to Gadsden, Alabama, with a team of high school cheerleaders, OK? We'll meet you at the mall," Kimmel joked. "Don't worry, I can get you in."

Kimmel, who said he was a Christian, wanted to discuss "Christian values" with the candidate.

"If you're open to it, when we sit down, I will share with you what I learned at my church," Kimmel said in his monologue. "At my church, forcing yourself on underage girls is a no-no."