We Interrupt This Despair For Jimmy Kimmel's Wonderful Patriotic Moment

Once again, comedians rise to the occasion of inspiring the nation.
By Susie Madrak

"It is a very strange time in America," Jimmy Kimmel said last night. "It is a time when our president is building walls and telling people to go back where they came from.

"With all that happening, it's important to remember that many people still dream of becoming Americans. Every week, immigrants from countries all around the world take the oath of citizenship. Ceremonies are held in libraries, classrooms, and courthouses, which is fine, but I think becoming an American should be more exciting than a trip to the DMV.

"So we've invited a group of real, new Americans to come to this show for a big welcome to this country."

And then he presented an over-the-top "Welcome to America" segment that might just remind you of the things we still love about America.


