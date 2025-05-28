Let's Be Clear: Bob Kennedy Is A Shameless And Dangerous Liar

He's as bad as Trump!
By Susie MadrakMay 28, 2025

I don't know why he lies (financial self-interest? Currying favor with Trump? Eugenicist?). But yes, he's a liar. Expect tragic consequences! Even better, call or write your senators and ask why they're letting someone who isn't even a doctor make such stupid decisions for the rest of us. Via the Washington Post:

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Tuesday that his agency would no longer recommend the coronavirus vaccine for healthy pregnant women and healthy children — an unprecedented move that bypasses the traditional system of vaccine advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a 58-second video posted on X, Kennedy said the vaccine had been removed from the CDC’s immunization schedule for those two groups of people.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to announce that as of today the covid vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule,” Kennedy said. “Last year the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another covid shot despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children.”

[...] CDC officials were not informed in advance of Kennedy’s decision, according to a former agency official who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

That shameless piece of crap, who has convinced so many women of his conspiracy theories.. Here are just some of the studies and statements refuting the lies he tells about covid vaccines and pregnancy:

Study Finds No Association Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Stillbirths

ACOG Statement on HHS Recommendations Regarding the COVID Vaccine During Pregnancy

Physician hesitancy to recommend COVID‐19 vaccination in pregnancy as a cause of maternal deaths ‐ Robert Brent was prescient

Neonatal Outcomes After COVID-19 Vaccination in Pregnancy

Large, real world, multistate study finds COVID-19 vaccine cuts risk of disease in half when administered during pregnancy

COVID-19 starkly increases pregnancy complications, including stillbirths, among the unvaccinated, Scottish study shows

And so on.

Today RFK and co. removed the COVID vaccine from the CDC's recommended immunization schedule for children and pregnant people.

This is junk science. COVID puts children and pregnant people at higher risk for ER visits and hospitalizations, and Long COVID can cause chronic health issues for anyone.

Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran.com) 2025-05-27T16:06:48.018Z

FDA Commissioner Makary: "Hundreds of thousands of Americans have claimed that they have been injured by the covid vaccine. And we gotta listen."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-27T20:39:59.323Z

https://bsky.app/profile/datadrivenmd.social/post/3lq6qgsrwas27

The effects of Covid in pregnancy are devastating and preventable by vaccination; now we have strong data from Penn Medicine that vaccines protect children and adolescents from long Covid

Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@peterhotezmdphd.bsky.social) 2025-05-27T16:12:52.789Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon