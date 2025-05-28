Let's Be Clear: Bob Kennedy Is A Shameless And Dangerous Liar

I don't know why he lies (financial self-interest? Currying favor with Trump? Eugenicist?). But yes, he's a liar. Expect tragic consequences! Even better, call or write your senators and ask why they're letting someone who isn't even a doctor make such stupid decisions for the rest of us. Via the Washington Post:

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Tuesday that his agency would no longer recommend the coronavirus vaccine for healthy pregnant women and healthy children — an unprecedented move that bypasses the traditional system of vaccine advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a 58-second video posted on X, Kennedy said the vaccine had been removed from the CDC’s immunization schedule for those two groups of people.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to announce that as of today the covid vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule,” Kennedy said. “Last year the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another covid shot despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children.”

[...] CDC officials were not informed in advance of Kennedy’s decision, according to a former agency official who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.