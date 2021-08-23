Media Bites
Alex Jones Calls Trump A Dumbass, Claims Vaccines Make You A Mutant

The leader of conspiracy theories said Trump is maybe actually a dumbass for his tepid support of vaccinations.
On his Info Wars show, Alex Jones bashed his Lord and Savior, Donald Trump, for his tepid support of vaccinations.

Traitor Trump actually got vaccinated with his wife in January and for months hid that from his supporters. At Saturday night's Alabama farm rally, Trump expressed support for vaccines and got booed by the crowd. Shocking!

Any mention of getting vaccinated is an outrage for the Alex Jones conspiracy club, which has taken over the GOP.

Jones commented on Maria Bartiromo's interview with Trump, in which Donald attacked the idea of getting a booster shot and claimed it was all based on profits.

Jones yelled, "You got lied to, Trump! They didn't have 98% efficacy."

No vaccine manufacturer has ever claimed 98% effectiveness on COVID, and now we are dealing with the Delta variant which acts differently, but whatever.

Jones continued, "We knew day one it wouldn't work, period. It's a fraud. It will create mutants."

Mutants? That's a new one.

"You got chumped."

"These are bad actors, sir."

Then he claimed Big Pharma didn't want to create a good vaccine at all. Why? Who knows.

Jones started screaming, "Of course they could have, they didn't want to. They didn't create a vaccine they created a Frankenshot!"

"Maybe you're not that bright, maybe Trump is actually a dumb ass," Jones said.

Any coherent person knows Trump is not bright and is a dumb ass, but he's much more dangerous to this country than being stupid. We lived through it all.

And don't think for a second Alex Jones or any other conspiracy theorist, QAnon, MAGA or anti-VAXer will not support Trump in the future.

They will lick his boots at election time, guaranteed.

