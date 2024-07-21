Junior's Idea For His Father's Press Secretary Will Make You Hurl

Failed congressional candidate Laura Loomer, who went down in flames on social media for calling the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee a "ghetto bitch" seeks attention as much as the felon does. When she was previously banned from using the Bird App, she handcuffed herself to Twitter headquarters in New York City. Twitter employees ignored her and let her stay handcuffed to the front door.

And what can we say about Alex Jones, who put the families of deceased children's lives at risk, insisting that school shootings are a hoax? Jones lost in court and now owes the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre a fuckton of money. The Infowars host could go bankrupt. The miserable piece of rancid shit profited from harassing grieving families.

Those two figures are who Coke Jr. wants for his father's press secretary. Trump surrounded himself with swampy individuals during his four years in office, so those two fuckmuppets would fit right in.

"Alex Jones. That'd be again, there's a couple of people I want to put in as press secretary for like a month, two weeks to a month," Junior said. "You know, that'd be where, you know, Laura Loomer would fit in for that one.

"Again, Alex Jones for a month just to put these idiots in their place," he continued. "Because I'll say this, guess what? Over the, you know, I'm not saying he's got everything right. And this one will be controversial."

"And, you know, the, you know, with the nonsense, like, you know, the clickbait, like fake news rags, you know, Raw Story and like Media Matters and all these liars, you know, oh my God, Donald Trump Jr. said, this is what we got to do. Click here for nonsense. These guys will do that. But you know, Alex Jones, for like a month, would put these people in his place because, again, let's say he's got everything right."

"But man, he's been a lot more right over, over the last decade or so than anyone in our mainstream media, and I can say that with a fact, and I'll get criticized for it. But that's reality. He has been far more right than our mainstream media on the vast majority of things that are out there."

Just as his felonious father did nothing for gun violence in our gun-saturated country, Junior is OK with that, too, while propping up the most reprehensible people in the right-wing bubble.

If Trump gets back in office, we'll see the revolving door at the White House again with insidious clowns like this clocking in:

Even on her death bed, this ghetto bitch couldn’t keep President Trump’s name out of her disgusting mouth.



I’d say rest in peace, but we all know lying democrats who have destroyed our country are going to hell.



Sheila Jackson Lee will be remembered as a destructive force in… https://t.co/47EHfV7c5C — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 20, 2024

I'll dumb this down using Junior's vernacular: Don Jr., you can like, you know, like, fuck yourself, man. As for Loomer, she's just a miserable (enter C word here).