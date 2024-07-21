JD Vance Called Out Over Lie About His Mama's Addiction

There might be something to how Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg explained J.D. Vance, the felon's VP pick, shifting from being an anti-Trump guy to being on Team Felon. People like Vance will do anything to get ahead, and as it turns out, that includes lying about his mother's past addiction.

"They censor us, but it doesn't change the truth," he said before telling a whopper of a lie about his mama in a new ad. "Joe Biden's open border is killing Ohioans, with more illegal drugs and more Democrat voters pouring into this country.

"This issue is personal," he added. "I nearly lost my mother to the poison coming across our border. No child should grow up an orphan. I'm J.D. Vance, and I approve this message because whatever they call us, we will put America first."

The only problem here is that he lied. As a nurse, JD Vance's mother stole prescribed medications from her patients, and that was not because of undocumented immigrants. Vance got the community note routine on Xitter.

When Community Notes does the damn thing. Yes, Community Notes, I found this helpful. https://t.co/arUb0UlcSs pic.twitter.com/tx9PM7CkKs — steven (@egyptian_neenan) July 18, 2024

Everyone not from here is “Mexican”, eh?



I’m going to have to say that’s a little on the racist side😬



Also wasn’t she using prescription grade opioids she stole as a nurse? Are the Sacklers Mexican? 🤔 https://t.co/meLC0XSRSK — The Timeline Shambler (@TheRocsWorld) July 17, 2024

J.D. Vance’s mom STOLE prescription drugs as a nurse. https://t.co/p3ZpEUEmr5 — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) July 18, 2024

Wow — a 2022 JD Vance ad was community noted for him blaming undocumented immigrants for his mothers addiction problem when she actually stole prescribed medication from her patients as a nurse👇🏽



Link: https://t.co/Wg8Tpu0q8F https://t.co/yO2f8YtFZz — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 18, 2024

His mother used her position as a nurse to steal drugs and he still found a way to blame Mexicans. Racism is a funny thing https://t.co/6GTwjtA7UM — Lone Slug (@SlugLone) July 19, 2024

As someone who overcame addiction, I never blamed others for what I put myself through. I took ownership of it, and eventually, after many years, I became drug-free. Twenty-six years now and counting! If he's so proud of his mother, why did he lie about her addiction? Because he wants to get ahead. Yeah, Vance, you are a racist.