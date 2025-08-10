Manitoba Premier Accuses Republicans Of Pitching ‘Timber Tantrum’ Over Wildfire Smoke

Politicians exploiting natural disasters for their own political benefit? Say it ain't so! But Manitoba's Premier said it more eloquently, if not exactly using the most diplomatic language ever heard.

Source: Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew accused a group of Republicans of throwing a “timber tantrum” and playing “political games” after they called out Canada over wildfires sending smoke billowing across the international border into their states. “These are attention-seekers who can’t come up with a good idea on health care or on making life more affordable,” Kinew told The Canadian Press. “So they’re playing games with something that’s very serious.” Kinew said he doesn’t “generalize these attention-seekers’ misguided words to all Americans.” He noted that American firefighters have been helping to fight Canada’s wildfires and Canadian firefighters were on the ground and in the air during California’s devastating wildfire season. “I’ve thanked them and I thanked folks in the Trump administration who sent some of the federal firefighting resources up to Canada and to Manitoba,” the premier said. “So we’re going to have a continued relationship and an ability to support each other through wildfires going forward.”

And who are these Republicans? A bunch of clowns trying to make names for themselves, of course.

In a Wednesday news release, Wisconsin state Rep. Calvin Callahan joined other Republican state lawmakers from Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota in filing a formal complaint against Canada to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and the International Joint Commission, a binational organization that resolves disputes on shared water and air quality. The Republican lawmakers called for an investigation of Canada’s wildfire management practices and for potential remedies under international law. “If Canada can’t get these wildfires under control, they need to face real consequences,” Callahan said in the news release. “We won’t sit back while our air becomes a health hazard.” Callahan joins a chorus of Republican politicians at other levels of government who have been voicing concerns about Canada’s wildfires. Michigan Rep. Jack Bergman sent a letter to Canadian Sen. Michael MacDonald on Monday calling for stronger forest management policies and more accountability from Canadian officials. Both are members of the Canada—United States Inter-Parliamentary Group. Michigan Rep. John James sent a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney last week saying his constituents are choking on toxic wildfire smoke.

And it's probably just a coincidence that James is leaving Congress to run for the Michigan Gubernatorial race next year, right?

Michigan has had three straight summers of smoke and pollution from Canadian wildfires.



That’s not right.



I sent a letter to the Canadian Prime Minister urging action. It’s time to work together to protect our people, our shared border, and our air.👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/Jgezj2nF7x — Rep. John James (@RepJames) August 1, 2025