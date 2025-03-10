Vance Roasted Over Lie About Pro-Ukrainian Protesters Chasing Him

Vance went full Karen in his post.
By Conover KennardMarch 10, 2025

J.D. Vance's post on the Bad App about the protesters chasing his 3-year-old daughter while he was "walking" her is a straight up lie. "It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a shit person," the Karen said.

Ann Henry, one of the demonstrators, shared a video of what took place, and she told WCPO that "No one was chasing him."

Of course no one was chasing him or his little girl. Vance has protection from the Secret Service.

Vance was roasted online:

Jinkies, I guess he's frightened of protesters after he and his boss publicly ganged up on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to protect their murderous fuckboi, Putin. JD and Donald are now responsible for every Ukrainian death by the Russians. Whatever happened to immigrants eating cats and dogs in Ohio? I guess he's moved on from that lie to other fabrications.

