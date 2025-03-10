Vance Roasted Over Lie About Pro-Ukrainian Protesters Chasing Him

J.D. Vance's post on the Bad App about the protesters chasing his 3-year-old daughter while he was "walking" her is a straight up lie. "It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a shit person," the Karen said.

Ann Henry, one of the demonstrators, shared a video of what took place, and she told WCPO that "No one was chasing him."

Of course no one was chasing him or his little girl. Vance has protection from the Secret Service.

Vance was roasted online:

I hope JD Vance watches this video.



Yesterday, JD Vance complained that his 3-year-old daughter was scared by a group of protesters shouting “Slava Ukraini.” He even went so far as to call some of them “sh*t.”



The hypocrisy in his statement is staggering. His and Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/wBPLPuc55Z — Roman Sheremeta 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@rshereme) March 9, 2025

So sorry that Americans who object to your support for the killings of 3 year Ukrainian toddlers exercised their First Amendment rights under the Constitution. Also, maybe stop using your daughter as a human shield when you already have Secret Service protection. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 8, 2025

If you're letting Putin kill 3 year old girls, you're a shit person. https://t.co/lloKFZr0zI — emptywheel (check) (@emptywheel) March 8, 2025

My four-year-old gets anxious whenever he has to take his nap in the daycare’s makeshift bomb shelter, which is almost daily. He also gets anxious whenever we wake him up in the middle of the night to take him to the bathroom because there are explosions outside our home. STFU. https://t.co/ozqH2SNsix — Oleksandra Povoroznyk 🇺🇦 (@rynkrynk) March 9, 2025

if you endanger a group of immigrants by telling outrageous lies about them, or withhold intelligence to make it easier for Russia to kill innocent Ukrainians, you're a shittier person https://t.co/BzpwHpAvX7 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 8, 2025

Dozens are dead in Ukraine because you stopped giving them the intelligence that protected the country from bombs so you can probably handle some yelling in a free country boss. https://t.co/RqgQqA5WGA — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 8, 2025

Jinkies, I guess he's frightened of protesters after he and his boss publicly ganged up on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to protect their murderous fuckboi, Putin. JD and Donald are now responsible for every Ukrainian death by the Russians. Whatever happened to immigrants eating cats and dogs in Ohio? I guess he's moved on from that lie to other fabrications.