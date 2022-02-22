JD Vance Scrambles To Prove He's Not A 'Russian Stooge'

Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance tried to do damage control on Monday after retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey suggested that he is a Russian "stooge."

After Vance said that he did not care if Ukraine is invaded by Russia, McCaffrey tweeted condemnation of the GOP candidate.

"JD Vance is a shameful person unsuitable for public office," the retired general wrote on Twitter. "His comments are those of a stooge for Russian aggression."

Vance quickly lashed out at McCaffrey on the social media platform.

"Your entire time in military leadership we won zero wars. You drank fine wine at bullshit security conferences while thousands of working-class kids died on the battlefield. Oh, by the way, how much do you stand to gain financially from a war with Russia, Barry?" Vance wrote.

On Monday, Vance said that he rearranged his schedule so that he could attack McCaffrey on Steve Bannon's podcast.

"I'm not fit for public office and I'm a Russian stooge," Vance complained, "because I don't want America's sons and daughters to go and fight for a country that has nothing to do with them."

"The issue is not whether McCaffrey served his country honorably," he continued. "The issue is whether for 20 years he's been right about a single major foreign policy decision in this country. And it's not just that he's been wrong about all these military misadventures that have gotten our sons and daughters killed, it's that he has profited from it. There's not a dead American son or daughter overseas that has not made Barry McCaffrey richer. Let's be honest about that."

"McCaffrey is an idiot," Vance added. "He's a cog in the wheel of a machine that constantly focuses on these distracting stupid conflicts instead of the issues that we need to face in front right here at home."

Vance pledge to investigate McCaffrey if he is elected to be a U.S. senator from Ohio.

"Get the people who are killing our people both here at home and overseas to suffer some consequences for what they're doing," he said. "I absolutely promise to do that."