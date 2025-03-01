Russian Stooge Watters Tells Zelensky, 'We Run The World. This Is America's World.'

Fox's Jesse Watters had a message for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a sneering rant kissing Trump's backside on this Friday's The Five.

Watters compared the president who is currently courageously continuing to serve his country in the middle of a war zone, when he could just as easily have fled to some homeless, jobless man wanting to get engaged, and Trump to the girl's father.

I'm not sure what has to be broken in someone's brain, and their soul for that matter, to be capable of coming up with and then spewing this sort of garbage in public:

JESSE WATTERS (CO-HOST): Hopefully. It's kinda like when you wanna propose, so you go to the girlfriend's dad. You go into his house. Can I have your blessing? And he goes, well, do you have any money for a ring? Nope. Do you have a job? Nope. Do you have a house? Nope. And then you start arguing with the dad, and he kicks you out of the house, and you go back to the girlfriend. The girlfriend's like, well, how did it go? Not good. It did not go very well.

Zelensky screwed up. Thirty minutes before this happened, everything was fine. Everyone was getting along fine. And then a reporter asked Trump about aligning with Russia. Trump says, I'm just aligned with America, and I'm aligned with the world. And then Vance jumps in and he says, well, you know, you can talk tough and beat your chest, but that's not gonna help us with diplomacy. And then Zelensky, out of nowhere, zeroes in on Vance, and he says, you don't know anything about diplomacy. What do you know about diplomacy? You can't negotiate with Putin. He can't be trusted. He violates ceasefires.

Well, then what are we all doing here? Why did he fly all the way here to sign this mineral deal if you can't negotiate with Vladimir Putin? What's the whole point of this? We're not gonna give Zelensky a security pact. It's not in America's interest to have to defend that country with American soldiers if Russia goes back in. The mineral deal is the best security that Zelensky's ever going to get.

And if you didn't like the language of the deal, stay in Kyiv. Hash it out for another week and then fly here. Don't fly here and get all emotional.

We run the world. This is America's world. He's our proxy. This world -— this ends when we say it ends. It doesn't end when Zelensky — if he wants to go it alone, go it alone. I'm glad we helped him. Russia invaded, we got his back. At first it was the right thing to do. But now it's not. Now the war's over and he doesn't recognize it's over, and reality's going to eat this guy alive if he doesn't recognize this.

If you were in the room when Roosevelt was telling Churchill to liquidate his colonies, I don't think it was all tea and crumpets. Or if you were Bush yelling at Musharraf when Al Qaeda was in Pakistan, no. Or Bibi getting his ear chewed out by Joe Biden. This stuff happens all of the time behind the scenes. We were just lucky enough to have it happen right in front of the cameras.